Alice Howe and Freebo to Return to The Burden for Two Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Los Angeles-based musical duo Alice Howe and Freebo, will return to the Burren Backroom in Somerville, MA for two shows with their band on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Alice Howe & Freebo have undeniable chemistry. Freebo, the legendary rock bassist (Bonnie Raitt, Maria Muldaur, Ringo Starr, Crosby Stills & Nash, Joe Walsh, Dr. John), weaves his fretless stylings into Howe's soulful, impeccably-tuned vocals for a harmony-driven performance showcasing two uniquely compelling songwriters. Howe has been recognized as International Acoustic Music Awards Best Female Artist. They will be joined at the Burren by Marty Walsh (electric guitar) and Peter Whitehead (drums).

The group has made an annual tradition of selling out the Burren Backroom, and have added a second show to accommodate expected demand. The 4:00pm show (“Deep Cuts”) will feature material that doesn't typically make the concert set list, while the 7:00pm show (“The Hits”) will feature the artists' best-known songs. As a Newton native, Alice always looks forward to this annual “homecoming” show.

Their latest release Alice Howe & Freebo Live debuted on the Folk Radio Charts as the #1 Most Played Album. Recorded in front of a live audience with no second takes and no overdubs, Live showcases the depth and breadth of Alice and Freebo's eclectic, genre-defying style that encompasses everything from sweet, soulful ballads to rockin' Americana to swampy blues. The album is a testament to the duo's relentless touring schedule and shows the superb singing, songwriting, and musicianship only earned through years spent on the road.