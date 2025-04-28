Ale Möller And Bruce Molsky Set To Play New Album Together At Club Passim In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award Winner Ale Möller and Grammy nominated musician Bruce Molsky are teaming up for their concert at Club Passim on May 22. The two musicians will be bringing arrangements from their brand new album, Bruces's Halling, out May 1st.

The collaboration has been evolving for years, born from a deep friendship and a shared love of music that stretches across traditions and continents. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

“Ale and I have spent countless hours playing, experimenting, and digging into that common ground between old-time Appalachian tunes and the rich Nordic and African soundscapes he brings to life,” says Bruce Molsky. “I think the result is something truly unique - an album that feels both ancient and brand new at the same time.

After more than 50 years of touring the world and more than 50 albums and 1200 registered compositions, acclaimed multi-musician Ale Möller is still a central figure on the Nordic folk and world music scene in search for new musical paths and expressions. He has received both royal medals and the Swedish government's Export Honor Award and is an internationally recognized artist with star status worldwide. In 2014, he was awarded the former Beatles producer George Martin's prestigious Sir George Martin Music Award and the heavy Lifetime Achievement Award shares Ale Möller, as the first artist in the Nordics, with names such as Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Odetta, Joan Baez and Harry Belafonte.

Best known for his work on the fiddle, Bruce Molsky's banjo, guitar and his distinctive, powerful vocals also resonate with listeners. His combination of technical virtuosity and relaxed conversational wit makes a concert hall feel like an intimate front porch gathering. His 1865 Songs of Hope & Home with Anonymous 4, was on Billboard's top 10 for weeks. Along with Andy Irvine & Donal Lunny, Bruce is a founding member of the supergroup Mozaik, with three recordings. February 2022 marked the long-anticipated release of Bruce's solo guitar CD: “Everywhere You Go,” a coming-together of new interpretations and arrangements of a wide swath of tunes and songs performed in his own quirky and personal fingerstyle guitar. The July '24 release of Lockdown Breakdown, Bruce & Darol Anger's brand new duet fiddle record, is an important pit stop in their years-long trip of collaborating.

Ale Möller and Bruce Molsky will play on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 8pm. Tickets are available now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

