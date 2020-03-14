Actors' Shakespeare Project Postpones MERCHANT OF VENICE

Actors' Shakespeare Project (ASP) has announced that, due to the venue closure of the Boston Center for the Arts, the production of The Merchant of Venice is postponed until further notice as of today, Friday, March 13, 2020.

They have released the following statement:

We are grateful to have performed two previews this week prior to postponement.

We are currently in conversations around alternate dates for The Merchant of Venice; at this time, we have every intention of continuing the life of the show, preferably this spring. All ticket holders are being contacted by our Box Office to discuss options.

The safety of our patrons, actors and staff is in the forefront of our minds as we all respond to growing concerns of Covid-19. Please stay healthy and well.





