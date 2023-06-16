Actor Peter Berkrot Joins The Cast of RITE OF PASSAGE At The Windhover Center for Performing Arts

Rite of Passage a new play debuts July 13-30 at The Windhover Center for Performing Arts in Rockport, MA.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Actor Peter Berkrot, a veteran of stage and screen, whose career spans four decades including featured roles in "Caddyshack", Show-time's "Brotherhood", and appearances on "America's Most Wanted" and "Unsolved Mysteries" has joined the cast of Rite of Passage a new play debuting July 13-30 at The Windhover Center for Performing Arts in Rockport, MA.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Peter before and we are thrilled to have him join our talented cast," said Myriam Cyr, Punctuate4 artistic director. "He brings a breath of performance experience to the role of a loving Dad, coping with his wife's sudden death, while raising his autistic son."

"I started acting at 12 and spent much of my life playing kids and young men." Said Berkrot. "The opportunity to explore my 'real' age and culture in a deep and more meaningful way allows me to move toward deeper and more challenging roles."

The profound father and son relationship in the play connects with Berkrot on a personal level.

"My relationship with my own son is deep and beautiful and challenging," he explained.

There will be 14 performances at Windhover, 257R Granite St., Rockport, MA between July 13 and 30, including a mix of evening and matinee options. Tickets start at $30 on Click Here (Click Here).

This project is made possible in part by funding from the Mass Cultural Council and the Essex County Community Fund.




