Academy Youth Productions Will Perform DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Academy of Music Theatre has announced its upcoming Academy Youth Production DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS, on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 6:00pm. Based on the novel by Dodie Smith and the classic Disney animated feature, this 30-minute musical follows Roger, Anita, Pongo, Perdita, and their pups as they race their way through madcap adventures and thwart the villainous Cruella de Vil.

This production features children ages 6 to 9 of any level of performing experience, and it provides an introductory experience into the joys of musical theatre. DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS is co-directed by Academy Education Director Kyle Lawrence and Academy Associate Education Director Zazie Tobey; music direction is provided by Lauren Fleit, and stage management is provided by Madison VanDeurzen.

Academy Youth Productions invites young actors to embark on a journey of artistic expression, self-confidence, and teamwork. Since 2011, the Academy has been a beacon of creativity, educating school-aged students in theater, music, and dance, and fostering a love for the arts in the Northampton community.

DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS music and lyrics by Mel Leven, Randy Robel, Richard Gibbs, Brian Smith, Martin Lee Fuller, and Dan Root. Book adapted and additional lyrics by Marcy Heisler. Music adapted and arranged by Bryan Louiselle. Based on the screenplay by Bill Peet.