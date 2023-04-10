Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer

Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 21st.



Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN is THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958. Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at Click Here/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 10th, Kip Moore on June 11th, Chase Rice on July 1st, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 9th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 15th, The Mavericks on July 22nd, Fitz and The Tantrums on July 29th, Yachtley Crew on July 30th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 4th, Randy Houser on August 12th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 13th, The Pike Hairfest on August 19th, The Pike RokFest on September 9th, and Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 24th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis on Saturday, September 30, 2023 go on-sale Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Gates for both shows will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.