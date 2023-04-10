Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer

Tickets go on-sale Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer

Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 21st.


Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN is THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958. Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at Click Here/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 10th, Kip Moore on June 11th, Chase Rice on July 1st, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 9th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 15th, The Mavericks on July 22nd, Fitz and The Tantrums on July 29th, Yachtley Crew on July 30th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 4th, Randy Houser on August 12th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 13th, The Pike Hairfest on August 19th, The Pike RokFest on September 9th, and Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 24th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis on Saturday, September 30, 2023 go on-sale Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Gates for both shows will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.




MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May Photo
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May
Jo Brisbane's acclaimed cabaret show 'Mod Hollywood! Tunes From A Town Without Pity' makes its Boston debut in Josephine's at Club Café on May 9 at 6:30 pm.
The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL  Photo
The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL 
The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will  “Move It, Move It” to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on May  19, 2023 as part of the 12-week national tour.
ASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 Season Photo
ASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 Season
Lyric stage has announced its 2023/24 season! See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Cast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fiersteins CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown Theater Photo
Cast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown Theater
Beginning May 11, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will open its 60th anniversary season with the Cape Cod premiere of Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina -- the latest Broadway play written by the Tony Award-winning icon of Kinky Boots, La Cage, and Torch Song Trilogy.

More Hot Stories For You


The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL 
April 7, 2023

The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will  “Move It, Move It” to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on May  19, 2023 as part of the 12-week national tour.
ASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 SeasonASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 Season
April 7, 2023

Lyric stage has announced its 2023/24 season! See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Cast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown TheaterCast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown Theater
April 7, 2023

Beginning May 11, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will open its 60th anniversary season with the Cape Cod premiere of Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina -- the latest Broadway play written by the Tony Award-winning icon of Kinky Boots, La Cage, and Torch Song Trilogy.
A STRANGE LOOP, THE BAND'S VISIT, and More Set For SpeakEasy Stage Company's 33rd SeasonA STRANGE LOOP, THE BAND'S VISIT, and More Set For SpeakEasy Stage Company's 33rd Season
April 7, 2023

A STRANGE LOOP; the Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE BAND’S VISIT; the searing Pulitzer Prize-winning drama COST OF LIVING; the hilarious Broadway comedy POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE; and the award-winning Off-Broadway hit  A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD will make up SpeakEasy Stage Company’s 33rd Season.
MURDER ON THE RERUN to be Presented at The Barnstable Comedy Club in MayMURDER ON THE RERUN to be Presented at The Barnstable Comedy Club in May
April 6, 2023

The Barnstable Comedy Club will present MURDER ON THE RERUN, a comedy-mystery by Fred Carmichael and directed by Linda M. Stevens.
share