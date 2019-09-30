A.R.T. to Host Open House Sunday, October 13

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, invites the public to visit its mainstage, the Loeb Drama Center at 64 Brattle Street in Harvard Square, for an Open House on Sunday, October 13 from 12PM until 4PM.

The peek behind the scenes of A.R.T. will feature free festivities for visitors of all ages, including:

Backstage tours and demonstrations

An introduction to the 2019/20 Season

A conversation with Moby-Dick creator Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)

A sneak peek from upcoming family holiday programming Thumbelina: A Small Musical

Harvard-Radcliffe Dramatic Club's production of Mamma Mia! (tickets required)

Giveaways throughout the day

Much more!

Learn more and RSVP at americanrepertorytheater.org/shows-events/art-open-house-2019.

The A.R.T.'s Open House coincides with the Harvard Square Business Association's 40th annual Oktoberfest and HONK! Parade. Visit the Oktoberfest mainstage at 12PM for A.R.T.-affiliated performances.

Harvard Square's Oktoberfest features food from all over the world, arts, crafts, vintage goods, free samples, sidewalk sales, and one-of-a-kind gifts. In addition, Oktoberfest boasts five beer gardens, live music, including a Passim stage and an all-HONK! review on four different stages! Dancing in the streets is encouraged! Learn more at www.harvardsquare.com/events/41st-annual-oktoberfest-harvard-square.





