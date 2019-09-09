A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Comes To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

The Boch Center and Murray & Peter announced today that A Drag Queen Christmas will bring The Naughty Tour to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre stage on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 AM.

A Drag Queen Christmas - The Naughty Tour. Hosted by Nina West, it's a magical (and hilarious) evening of holiday performances featuring contestants from the reality television show on VH1. Here come the queens in their biggest holiday costumes with back-up dancers and a full stage production. All ages welcome. Warning - adult content (because they're drag queens). There will be a 20-minute intermission. Presented by Murray & Peter.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.





