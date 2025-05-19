512: THE SELENA EXPERIENCE Comes to Hanover Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts will welcome 512: The Selena Experience, on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM! Ticket presales begin May 21. Public on-sale begins, Friday, May 23 at 10 AM.

512: The Selena Experience is a mind-blowing experience and the closest one you can get to a live Selena concert. These musicians came together and orchestrated an extraordinary show that will take you back to 1995 within seconds of their first song. 512 will bring to you the finest Selena tribute that you can possibly imagine. Performing all of Selena's hits including “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido,” “Si Una Vez,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and more...Now, get ready to sing, dance, and relive Selena!

The members of 512: The Selena Experience came together for one reason and one reason only, to bring the magic of Selena to old and new fans worldwide! Having sold out venue after venue, with performances in performing arts center, casinos and festivals across the country, 512 are on fire. The group has even performed for the Chicago Bulls and the United States Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan.

Tickets to see 512: The Selena Experience range from $34 to $44 depending on seat location. Please contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To learn more about group rates call 508.471.1689 or email groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.

