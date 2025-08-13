2025 Provincetown Theater Annual Gala & Award Honorees Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At their annual gala fundraiser, the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, MA will present the four 2025 Provincetown Theater Impact Awards during a festive celebration at the historic Provincetown Monument on Sunday, August 24. These awards are to honor playwrights and leaders in the performing arts – internationally revered as the birthplace of modern American drama– for expanding our sense of national identity while adding diversity and significance to the canon of American stories for the stage.

Following such previous honorees as Michael R. Jackson, Paula Vogel, Doug Wright, Ryan J. Haddad, and Terrence McNally, this year’s recipients include two working playwrights whose talents have been invaluable to the evolution of contemporary theater in America: Almost Maine author John Cariani and the Boston-based playwright Melinda Lopez. Additionally, the theater’s board of directors has added a “Community Impact Award” to playwright/performer Jeffrey Roberson to honor his 30 years of delighting Provincetown audiences with his dazzling performances as Varla Jean Merman, as well a “Visionary Impact Award” to Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy for bringing fresh passion to the performing arts on the Outer Cape (and throughout our country).

Along with celebrating the honorees, this year’s gala benefit will feature entertainment from the Obie Award-winning singer, actor, and Provincetown Theater board member, James Jackson Jr. from Broadway’s multi-prize-winning musical, A Strange Loop.