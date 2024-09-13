Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart Reveal 2024 Holiday Pops Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Holiday Pops will return to Symphony Hall this December with Keith Lockhart leading the Boston Pops in festive and family-friendly concerts, December 5–29. To extend the holiday spirit between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Lockhart and the Pops will offer three screenings of the beloved family comedy Home Alone in Concert on December 27–29 with the orchestra performing the film’s score composed by John Williams.

As always, Holiday Pops programs include the annual presentation of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," David Chase's perennially popular arrangement of "The Twelve Days of Christmas," Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride," a new arrangement of “Jingle Bells” by composer Mason Bynes, a festive sing-along —and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus.

A centerpiece of this year’s program is a new work, featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, by local composer David Coleman, based on Ashley Bryan’s book Carol of the Brown King, featuring the poems of Langston Hughes and projections of Bryan’s wonderful illustrations.

The Holiday Pops afternoon and evening concerts feature the Tanglewood Festival Chorus led by James Burton in holiday favorites, alongside new and exciting arrangements of seasonal classics. The Metropolitan Chorale, directed by Lisa Graham, is the featured chorus for the December 18 and 22 Holiday Pops performances at Symphony Hall. The Kids’ Matinees and the Sensory-Friendly Concert feature the Holiday Pops Singers, an eight-member vocal ensemble made up of professional singers from choirs throughout the greater Boston area.

Special Holiday Pops Performances:

Seven Kids' Matinees (Dec. 8, 14–15, and 21–24 at 11 a.m.): Shorter programs with no intermissions designed for younger children, including a family-friendly food selection with special holiday treats, and an opportunity for photos with Santa Claus. For these seven performances, tickets are free for children under 2.

A Sensory-Friendly Concert (Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.): Designed for people of any age with an autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivity and their families, with a more relaxed atmosphere, reduced volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, available noise-reduction headphones, designated quiet rooms and support spaces, and modified food concessions. Tickets for the sensory-friendly concert are offered starting at $33.

A Company Celebration at Pops (Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.): Annual Holiday Pops gala performance that celebrates the extraordinary partnership between the corporate community and the BSO. Celebrity guest artist to be announced!

Post-Christmas Programs:

Home Alone in Concert (Dec. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 3:00 p.m.) This hilarious and heart-warming holiday classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Lockhart and the Pops. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. © 1990 Twentieth Century Fox

