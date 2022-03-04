WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club to Stage Original Play

The WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club is set to present 'Uncle Shelby's Poem Play' at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center on Friday, March 11th at 6pm.

In collaboration Sheridan County School District 1, WYO PLAY is bringing together students from both Tongue River and Big Horn Middle Schools for a unique performance experience. Director Grace Cannon has been working with students at both schools for six weeks to guide them through a process of devising an original piece of theater based around poems by Shel Silverstein. The two groups have been meeting separately and will come together March 11 to put on one cohesive performance.

'Uncle Shelby's Poem Play' is full of wit, whimsy, creativity and imagination and will be performed by 20 middle school students at the WYO Theater. For tickets and more information go to wyotheater.com.

WYO PLAY is supported by James & Doreen McElvaney, Homer A & Mildred S Scott Family Foundation, Kim Cannon & Laura Lehan, The Seidler Foundation, the Wyoming Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature and is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources.

The WYO has launching a robust series of educational programs called WYO PLAY that will build upon the WYO's legacy as a center for arts entertainment and education in the surrounding community. In addition to honoring the past, the new educational programs will be a part of ushering in a bright future for Sheridan's creative economy and artistic life.