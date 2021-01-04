VIDEO: Opera Idaho and Boise Contemporary Theater Members Sing From ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

Opera Idaho and Boise Contemporary Theater are co-producing "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" and will be presenting it in December 2021. This musical drama is a retelling of one of the more remarkable events: the spontaneous truce that occurred at several different points along the front lines of World War I.

At night, the various troops took up singing their favorite carols and ballads, in French, English and German. They competed, at first drowning one another out, and then applauding each other's efforts. Finally on Christmas Day, along several sections of no man's land, soldiers on both sides laid down their arms for a holiday truce.

Hear members of the company perform from the production below!