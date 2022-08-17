Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Idaho Commission On The Arts Awards Boise Phil Three Grants

The award of $13,318 for Public Programs in the Arts will support Boise Phil's 2022-23 concert season beginning this October.

Aug. 17, 2022  

The Idaho Commission On The Arts Awards Boise Phil Three Grants Grants support the Boise Phil's 2022-23 concert season and education program The Boise Phil is the recipient of three grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts to support its upcoming 2022-23 concert season and education program in the amounts of $13,318 for Public Programs in the Arts; $24,836 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA); and $10,007 for Arts Education.

The award of $13,318 for Public Programs in the Arts will support Boise Phil's 2022-23 concert season beginning this October. Funds will be used to perform a series of classical music concerts at the Morrison Center in downtown Boise. The season will feature a variety of music for orchestra, chorus, and soloists. The grant of $24,836 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will supplement the performance of Boise Phil's upcoming concert season, which includes three new works by contemporary composers that will receive their Boise premieres- Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain suite, Vijay Iyer's Human Archipelago cello concerto, and Jimmy López Bellido's Altered Landscape symphony. This season also features performances of major works by audience-favorite composers, plus pops, holiday, and family concerts. The funds in the amount of $10,007 for Arts Education will support the Boise Phil's music education program. The program offers educational resources to help K-12 students in southwestern Idaho learn about and engage with music. This includes a classroom curriculum called Sonic Boom that integrates animated video storytelling with music performed by Boise Phil musicians; an annual series of School Concerts featuring a live orchestra performance geared for primary school students; Conductors in the Classroom, which provides masterclasses for student musicians; and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestra (BPYO), which provides advanced musical training for local high school students. Boise Phil season subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.boisephil.org or by calling The Boise Phil box office at (208) 344-7849. BOISE PHIL The Boise Phil's mission is to reflect the energy and heartbeat of our communities through stimulating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Serving the Treasure Valley, the Boise Phil was established 60 years ago but traces its artistic roots back to 1885. It is the longest continuously running cultural organization in the state and one of the longest in the country. In addition to the professional orchestra, the Boise Phil also includes the Boise Phil Master Chorale and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestras. Boise Phil programs are supported in part by the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.




