The Boise Phil Announces 2022-23 'Season Of Wonder' Featuring World-Renowned Guest Artists & More
The 2022-23 season kicks off with a free community concert, followed by seven Classics Series concerts, a new Family Concert, and more.
The Boise Phil has announced its 2022-23 "Season of Wonder," featuring celebrated canonical works; the Boise Phil co-commissions from Jennifer Higdon, Vijay Iyer, and Jimmy López Bellido; performances from world-renowned guest artists including violinist Timothy Chooi, pianist Fei-Fei, and cellist Inbal Segev; and a one-of-a-kind book club.
The 2022-23 season kicks off with a free community concert, followed by seven Classics Series concerts, a new Family Concert, performances by the Boise Phil Master Chorale and Youth Orchestras, and in-classroom clinics performed by Boise Phil conductors and musicians. Repertoire on the Classics Series concerts includes Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B minor "Pathétique," Valerie Coleman's Umoja: Anthem of Unity for Orchestra, Brahms's Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Paul Dukas's The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges's Overture to The Anonymous Lover.
Music Director of the Boise Phil, Eric Garcia, says, "This season highlights the transcendence of masterworks from the classical canon and beyond. We are honored to be on the forefront of classical music and bring to our wonderful community three amazing co-commissions by three of America's most thrilling and lauded composers. And, the Boise Phil is thrilled to launch a book club on January 1, 2023 around Clemency Burton-Hill's awe-inspiring Year of Wonder, which has informed our entire season."
Year of Wonder by Clemency Burton-Hill introduces readers to one piece of classical music each day of the year, artfully selected from across genres, time periods, and composers. Just as Year of Wonder is a book for everyone, the Boise Phil's 2022-23 season reinforces that symphonic music is for all.
In an effort to expand accessibility, the Boise Phil has rebranded the organization's Digital Stage - previously a subscription service for patrons - as free-for-all and is now publicly available through the organization's YouTube channel. Access is now open to view select works from Classics Series concerts, chamber music, interviews, pre-concert talks, and select performances from past seasons.
Classics Series packages for in-person performances are now on sale. Single tickets go on sale August 1 and can be purchased at www.boisephil.org or by calling the Boise Phil box office at (208) 344-7849.
2022-23 Season Details
Free Community Concert
Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2PM at Bogus Basin, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Gioachino Rossini: The Barber of Seville Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltzes
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 1, 3, & 5
Musical Gems
Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1PM & 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Timothy Chooi, violin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor "Pathétique"
Rhapsody in Blue
Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1PM & 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Fei-Fei, piano
Boise Phil Youth Orchestra Seniors
William Grant Still: Festive Overture
Jennifer Higdon: Suite from Cold Mountain (Boise Phil co-commission)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
Holiday Pops
Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1PM & 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Sam Tru, vocalist
Holiday repertoire to be announced
Handel's Messiah
Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8PM at the Cathedral of the Rockies, Boise
Julia Tai, conductor
Tess Altiveros, soprano
Nerys Jones, alto
Brendan Tuohy, tenor
Charles Robert Stephens, bass
Boise Phil Master Chorale
George Frideric Handel: Messiah
Bring on the Brahms
Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Inbal Segev, cello
Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity for Orchestra
Vijay Iyer: Human Archipelago (Mountain Time Zone Region premiere, Boise Phil co-commission)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E minor
Sorcerer's Apprentice
Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Yulia Van Doren, soprano
Boise Phil Master Chorale
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Overture to The Anonymous Lover
Francis Poulenc: Gloria
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Family Concert: Sonic Boom!
Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Jennifer Drake, conductor
Featuring selections from:
Ottorino Respighi:"The Pines of Villa Borghese" from the Pines of Rome
Edvard Grieg:"In the Hall of the Mountain King" from the Peer Gynt Suite
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (Opening)
Samuel Coleridge Taylor: La Tarantella from Petite Suite
John Williams: Selections from E.T.
Altered Landscape
Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Brendan Shea, violin
Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture
Jimmy López Bellido: Symphony No. 3: Altered Landscape (Boise Phil co-commission)
Antonin Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor
Catching Hope
Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30PM at Brandt Center, Nampa
Grant Farmer, Boise Phil Master Chorale Director
Terrence Chin-Loy, tenor
Adolphus Hailstork: I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes
Elaine Hagenberg: Illuminare (composed 2021)
Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied
A Sea of Sound: Mahler 5
Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:30PM at Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5
Boise Phil
The Boise Phil's mission is to reflect the energy and heartbeat of our communities through stimulating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Serving the Treasure Valley, the Boise Phil was established 60 years ago but traces its artistic roots back to 1885. It is the longest continuously running cultural organization in the state and one of the longest in the country. In addition to the professional orchestra, the Boise Phil also includes the Boise Phil Master Chorale and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestras.