THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise in 2023

The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise next year. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.

Run Time: Approximately 80 minutes with NO intermission

Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief.

Show Times

Wednesday & Thursday - 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday - 8:00pm

Matinee - 2:00pm

Special Performance Dates

Preview Nights:

Apr 19 - 21

Opening Night:

Apr 22

Closing Night:

May 6