THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise in 2023
Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.
The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise next year. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.
Run Time: Approximately 80 minutes with NO intermission
Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief.
Show Times
Wednesday & Thursday - 7:00pm
Friday & Saturday - 8:00pm
Matinee - 2:00pm
Special Performance Dates
Preview Nights:
Apr 19 - 21
Opening Night:
Apr 22
Closing Night:
May 6