NURSE BLAKE: SHOCK ADVISED TOUR Comes to the Morrison Center

The event is set for August 24, 2023.
STAND CLEAR...Nurse Blake hits the road again with his NEW COMEDY TOUR "SHOCK ADVISED!" Bring out your friends, family, and coworkers for an EPIC night as Nurse Blakes shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Healthcare workers are going to pack the theaters, so it's sure to be the safest place and most fun place to be! Don't miss out and bring an AED cause this is going to get WILD!
Date: Aug 24, 2023
Event Starts: 8:00 PM
Ticket Prices: $39.50, $69.50, $79.50 (plus ticketing fees
