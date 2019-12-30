EXIT THE BODY A Mystery Farce Opens At SCT, 1/10

Exit The Body, A Mystery Farce plays 1/10-2/1 at SCT!

A mystery writer rents a New England house that is the rendezvous point for some jewel thieves. The focal point of the set is the closet which opens into a living room and a library. A body found in the closet promptly disappears only to be succeeded by another.

The hunt for the jewels reaches a climax at two A.M. when four couples unknown to each other turn up to search. Not since the days of Mack Sennett has there been such an hilarious series of entrances and exits.

Throughout the evening, bodies appear and disappear in a closet. Unannounced and sometimes unknown visitors knock on multiple doors - or sneak in and out. And in the wee hours of the morning, the bad guys and the good guys - no one, including the audience, can really be sure who is who - scramble furtively in the dark. They are dead set on finding the missing jewels.

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You