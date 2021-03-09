Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Theater Lab: Mainstage

This session will be a hybrid of Zoom and in-person learning.

Mar. 9, 2021  
Boise Contemporary Theater is now offering its Theater Lab: Mainstage. Tuition is $300 for ages 12 - 18. No audition is required for this session.

Class runs March 15th to May 14th. Class meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 4pm to 6pm.

Please know that this session will be a hybrid of Zoom and in-person learning. For questions please email js@bctheater.org.

BCT Theater Lab is dedicated to the proposition that students are capable of more than we expect. BCT believes that theater makes us all better listeners, communicators, collaborators, and leaders; it teaches the language of empathy. Students make brand new plays from scratch and perform them on the BCT mainstage. It's unlike anything else in the valley, and it's a whole lot of fun.

Learn more here.


