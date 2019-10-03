BWW Feature: Finding Lulu for WAITRESS at Morrison Center

Kickstarting the Velma V Morrison Center's upcoming 2019-2020 season is Waitress. within the show comes Lulu our main character's daughter as part of the shows finale. To find Boise's Lulu, auditions were held September 30, 2019. Actresses interested in portraying Lulu, the main character's daughter, needed to be female, under 4ft 2in and between the minimum of 4 years and reaching a maximum of 5 years and 3 months. Described as a carefree and energetic, this role is a young performers dream. The show brought an array of girls to The Morrison Center, all looking for their shot at Lulu.

Adia, a veteran to the show has gone through the show's auditions before. Dancing and singing in front of representatives for the show at a previous show in Oregon. While talking to Adia and Stephanie (her mom) I learned she is excited to show her talent on the stage. Adia loves the color purple and Beauty and the Beast. Stephanie hopes the confidence Adia has gained from the audition process will stay with her daughter. With this though new faces came in, girls like Afton and her mom Heather. Among the group veteran hopefuls was newcomer, Afton, and her mom, Heather. Both of Afton's parents are choir teachers with experience in the arts. Heather hopes Afton has a lot of fun, and knows it's all about the opportunity.

While there, I also talked to a representative from the Morrison Center. She shared her excitement in the current season and the opportunity for Boise residents to get involved in high end productions. She hopes each girl can find their voice while having fun. The Waitress tour opening in Boise gives a glimpse of what's to come in upcoming seasons. Bigger and better things are happening (including Hamilton in the 2020-2021 season). Boise is a growing, supportive city that welcomes shows and casts.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker working at a local diner. When Jenna hears of a pie contest in a nearby town, she chooses to compete to get away from her loveless marriage and to start a new life for her and for her daughter. Based on a movie by Adrienne Shelley, and with an all female creative team. Including six time Grammy nominee Sara Barellies, a book by Jessie Nelson, and directed by Diane Paulus. This heartwarming show brings the diner to The Morrison Center for a limited engagement November 7th through the 9th.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories