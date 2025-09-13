Way Off Broadway Theatre Announces Upcoming Production of PUFFS by Matt Cox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off Broadway Theatre will present PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a hilarious, fast-paced comedy by Matt cox. Directed by Alex Rikerd, the production will run September 18 through October 5, 2025.

You've heard the story of the boy wizard who conquered evil. This... is not that story.

PUFFS tells the tale of the loyal, well-meaning Puffs-students at a certain magical school who were simply trying to survive seven increasingly dangerous years of spells, curses, and enchanted mishaps without getting hurt (or worse, expelled). This inventive and laugh-out-loud adventure is perfect for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's epic.

Audiences can expect a high-energy, ensemble-driven production full of quick wit, big laughs, and plenty of magical mischief. Whether you're a lifelong fan of a certain magical universe or just love a clever, heartfelt comedy, PUFFS offers a fresh and funny take on friendship, identity, and the courage to be yourself.

Performances run September 18 - October 5, 2025, at Way Off Broadway Theatre in Prattville. Tickets are available now at cc.prattvilleal.gov.