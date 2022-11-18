Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF! in December

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present the musical comedy The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off by Rick Hip-Flores December 9-18, 2022, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

In this festive, family-friendly musical, eight young cookie chefs from across the country battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. As three celebrity judges eliminate the chefs one by one, tension mounts and rivalry begins to give way to charity, family, and forgiveness. Meanwhile, the chefs learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe.

"Cookies, theatre, and music all baked into one! Who could ask for more?" said Director Tina Turley. "Inspired by TV shows like Holiday Baking Championship and The Great British Bake-Off, this musical is the perfect way to kick off the holidays with your whole family."

The cast includes Sarah Kathryn Bonds, Averie Bonneville, Colton Crowe, Carol DeVelice, Lilly Grantham, Jackson Green, Luke Hamner, Mia Faye Harris, Ty Kittrell, DeAnthony Mays, Olivia Molina, Kim C. Palm, Ava Grace South, John Walker, and Steven Yates.

"I'm excited to be joined by my husband, Ernie Turley, who is our musical director," said Turley. "Whenever I direct a show, my team begins to feel like a big family. This time, one member of the team is literally family!"

The rest of the production team includes Charles Prosser, stage manager; Jameson Sanford, scenic and props designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; Sarah Kathryn Bonds and Colton Crowe, Choreographers; Dianna Shaw, assistant director; and Ellie DeFreese and Ebony Wesley, assistant stage managers.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2022-23 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, WVUA23, Kids First Urgent Care, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off is sponsored by TotalCom Marketing Communications. The 2022-23 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday and Saturday Dec. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday Dec. 11 and 14 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday Dec. 15-16 at 7:30p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday Dec. 17-18 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal/preview will be presented on Thursday Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which support the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military and SSCC Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. This play is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.