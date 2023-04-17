Theatre Tuscaloosa To Hold Auditions For SISTER ACT This Month

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for Sister Act, a musical comedy, April 29 and 30 at 1:30 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

Based on the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, this show is about Deloris Van Cartier, an aspiring singer in Philadelphia. After witnessing her gangster boyfriend commit murder, Deloris is placed in a witness protection program. Deloris finds herself in a nunnery where she has to hide her boisterous personality among self-contained nuns. After learning of the struggling choir in the nunnery, Deloris finds commonalities with her fellow nuns, transforming the choir into a faithful spectacle. As the choir gains notoriety, the police must work hard to protect Deloris from her murderous ex-boyfriend and his gang.

Sister Act will be led by Stephen Tyler Davis, director, and Lindsey Sockler Troha, choreographer, who return to Theatre Tuscaloosa following their wildly successful productions of Grease (2019) and Mamma Mia! (2022). They are joined by Quincy Hall, musical director; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jameson Sanford, scenic designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup artist.

Sister Act has numerous female and male roles available. Those who audition should prepare 16 measures of a song in the style of Sister Act; an accompanist will be provided to play sheet music. Bring appropriate shoes and attire for the dance portion, and be prepared to participate in cold readings from the script. All who audition must bring their calendars and list all conflicts regarding the rehearsal schedule on their audition sheets. For this audition, check-in will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. with auditions starting at 2 p.m. The dance portion will be held first, and auditionees are not required to change clothes for the singing and acting portions.

Theatre Tuscaloosa strongly encourages all auditionees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and the integrity of the production. Scripts of Sister Act are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Ticket Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. - noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting, but rehearsals are tentatively scheduled to begin on May 30 and will generally run 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings and 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays until closer to performance weeks. Sister Act performances run July 14-23, 2023, in the Bean-Brown Theatre.

More details including the performance schedule, production team, and character descriptions, are available at Click Here or at 205.391.2277.