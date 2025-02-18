Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy Unveils Spring Classes Including Musical Theatre Dance and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy will start off the spring strong with three classes: Musical Theatre Dance Styles II, Adult Tap Spring Session 2, and the Directing Workshop. All three will occur on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

"We've got three amazing classes starting during the first half of this spring semester," said Managing Director Adam Miller. "We are thrilled to get students back and working on their skills with 'Anastasia' auditions and the Bean-Brown Theater's grand re-opening right around the corner."

Musical Theatre Dance Styles II builds on the foundations introduced in Musical Theatre Dance Styles I, offering more advanced techniques, choreography, and performance practices. This class is designed for students 16 and up and runs Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 25 and finishing on April 15, with no class on March 11 or April 1. This course takes place in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall with instructor Nate Blakley, and the cost of registration is $60. Students do not have to have taken Musical Theatre Dance Styles I to participate.

Adult Tap Classes return for Spring Session II with instructor Beth Rominger for levels

1, 2, and 3. Classes run Tuesday nights starting Feb. 25 and finishing April 8, with no class on March 3. Level 1 begins at 5:30 p.m., level 2 begins at 6:30 p.m., and level 3 begins at 7:30 p.m. This course takes place in the SSCC Dance studio, and the cost of registration is $60.

Directing Workshop is a hands-on, one-day class where students will explore key elements of the directing process, including script analysis, casting, working with actors, blocking, and bringing a unified artistic vision to the stage. This course is designed for students 16 and up and takes place on March 29 at 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall with instructor Tina Turley. The cost of registration is $100 with lunch included.

