TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Takes The BJCC Concert Hall Stage This Month

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will close out the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series at the BJCC Concert Hall, June 24–29, 2025.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The new tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. A full tour route is available at TinaOnBroadway.com.

The cast is led by Meghan Dawson (Tina Turner) who is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Nia Simone Smith (Zelma Bullock), Deidre Lang (Gran Georgeanna) and Kristen Daniels (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, India Boone, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Keemar Robert Davis, Chelsea Nicole Green, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Pharaoh Mouton, Noah Mutterper, Natalia Nappo, Jadyn Romé, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Hunter Torr, Paul Watt-Morse, and Richard Yarrell III.

TINA -The Tina Turner Musical is Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd and Associate Director Sharika Niles with Choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast and Associate Choreographer Janet Rothermel, Set and Costume Designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson with Associate Scenic Designer Brian Webb and Costume Coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional Music and Arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with Music Supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., Lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet with Associate Lighting Designer John Viesta and Assistant Lighting Designer Ken Wills, Sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Associate Sound Designer Jaechelle Johnson, Projection Design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg with Associate Projection Designer Simon Harding and Animator Brittany Bland, Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates with Hair & Wig Coordinator Liz Printz and Casting by Murnane Casting.

Tickets to TINA – The Tina Turner Musical are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

