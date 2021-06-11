Sneezy Announces Initial Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Sneezy, the Chicago based fusion band that blends Rock, Soul, Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B influences into their own unique sound, will be embarking on their initial summer tour on June 16. Sneezy's six members have been building musical chemistry together for over a decade, and spent that past year in quarantine making, Open Doors, their best album to date.

The band reflects, "Our writing process was very collaborative for this album. We all took the initiative to write as much music as possible while quarantined. We all set up home studios and began to write new songs everyday. Between three home studios, we wrote over 60 new songs. All of these songs evolved as we passed them back and forth to each other giving everyone complete freedom to modify, add, or rearrange any of the songs. We would meet up and play and record some of the demo songs live and that would further evolve the songs to their final form. We chose the songs that we liked best and recorded them professionally at a studio." The results are 13 new tracks that showcase the growth of a band ready to breakout. Independent tastemaker label Color Red will be releasing the new album later this year.

In the meantime, fans can catch Sneezy on tour, for a glimpse into the new songs and experience them live. Their live performances are best characterized by engulfing grooves, crowd interaction, and occasional freak dancing. The band enthusiastically states, "We are going to be playing this music to all who are willing to listen. COVID-19 has affected us all. However, through this process, we have stayed home when told to stay home and utilized technology as a means to stay creative and productive. We have all been fully vaccinated and plan to continue social distancing and basic safety protocol as we tour this summer. This pandemic certainly has changed our perspective on everything but most notably how much energy people give us. Once live music ended for a time, all of us felt the pain from it. We've learned that we love each other and playing together. But at the end of the day, sharing our music with our audiences is what really gives us the biggest source of joy as a group. The people we play to are what makes us whole and we are so grateful to be able to play live shows again."

Don't miss out when Sneezy comes to a city near you as Jukely Live Music Blog calls, "Sneezy's sound is the perfect culmination of all things good in music. It fuses the genres of pop, reggae, hip hop, and rock, and has a natural summery, sunshine feel to every track. Their neo-soul undertone provides a little something extra to their music and creates an infectious, addicting rhythm that you'll be glad to have stuck in your head."

Tour Dates

6/16 @ Zoo Bar - Lincoln, NE

6/18 @ Kingfish - Fayetteville, AR

6/19 @ Midtown Billiards - Little Rock, AR

6/21 @ Portside Lounge - New Orleans, LA

6/22 @ The Nick - Birmingham, AL

6/23 @ OSO - Orange Beach, AL

6/25 @ The Distillery - Muscle Shoals, AL

6/26 @ Humphrey's - Huntsville, AL

Connect

www.sneezyband.com

www.instagram.com/sneezymusic

www.facebook.com/sneezymusic