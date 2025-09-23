Shelton State to Hold Auditions for ANTIGONE Staged Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shelton State will hold open auditions for a staged reading of "Antigone," a dramatic adaptation by Emily Mann from the play by Sophocles, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

In the wake of a brutal civil war, Antigone defies her uncle, King Creon, by attempting to bury her disgraced brother. This act of civil disobedience pits her moral and religious beliefs against Creon's absolute power and the law of the state. As the conflict escalates, Creon's pride blinds him to the pleas of his son and a prophet, leading to a series of devastating tragedies. Emily Mann's adaptation of Sophocles's play modernizes this timeless story, exploring the high cost of tyranny and the unyielding power of a single voice fighting for justice.

"This production of 'Antigone' is a powerful, modern take on a classic story," Shelton State Theatre Program Coordinator Molly Page said. "I can't wait to dive into this story with our talented Shelton State students and community actors to bring this story to life for a special staged reading."

Various roles are available for actors 18 and older and all types including: Antigone (the hero and the daughter of Oedipus), Creon (the leader of Thebes), Creon's Aid, Ismene (Antigone's sister), Teiriesias (the prophet), Haemon (Creon's son), Eurydice (Creon's wife), and messengers/chorus.

Those who audition should prepare to participate in cold readings from the script. A monologue is not required, but auditionees are welcome to prepare one if desired. Auditionees are encouraged to arrive up to 30 minutes ahead. Auditionees should complete an online audition form and submit it through the link at https://www.theaterforms.com/theatretusc/antigone25/auditionform/ before auditions.

Scripts of "Antigone" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Rehearsal dates are as follows: Oct. 6 - 7 and Oct. 12 - 14. All rehearsals are in the evening except for an open dress rehearsal on Wed. Oct 15 at 2 p.m. All cast will be called for each rehearsal as this is a staged reading. The "Antigone" staged reading is Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.