Red Mountain Theatre Announces Auditions for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Red Mountain Theatre, Birmingham's premier performing arts and theatre education company, is seeking local youth talent for an upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The theatre is seeking actors between the ages of 9-14 to audition at 9:00 a.m. on January 22 at Red Mountain Theatre's downtown Birmingham Arts Campus. Beauty and the Beast Jr. is a tuition-based opportunity with a tuition of $750.

Those wishing to audition will need to complete the form at this LINK and sign up for audition time slot HERE.

Auditions will consist of each actor singing part of a song, about 16 to 32 measures, from memory. Auditioners will need to bring sheet music to provide to Red Mountain Theatre's pianist. A dance audition as well as a cold read of Beauty and the Beast Jr. will also take place.

Those selected for callbacks will be notified before departure. Callbacks for Beauty and the Beast Jr. will be held on Saturday, January 22nd from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

For more information, please visit https://www.redmountaintheatre.org/education/performance-opportunities/