PROJECT BROADWAY Returns With Theatre Tuscaloosa

Theatre Tuscaloosa has announced the return of Project Broadway, a summer intensive workshop for teens in which theatre professionals work side-by-side with participants to craft a unique Broadway-style musical that they write, rehearse, and perform in just one week -June 10-14- in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College.

Coordinator Stephen Tyler Davis leads a team of instructors that includes Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley, Broadway and television actor Jake Boyd, professional actress Shannon Dionne, and more to be announced soon.

Davis is a Huntsville native who studied theatre at The University of Alabama. He has worked as a director, teacher, writer, performer, producer, and designer at colleges, regional theatres, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and the New York International Fringe Festival. Davis directed Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2019 production of Grease, 2022 production of Mamma Mia!, and 2023 production of Sister Act.

Boyd, a Tuscaloosa native, played "Fiyero" in Wicked on Broadway and in the national tour. He was also in the Broadway cast of Rock of Ages. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The Last Smoker in America. Boyd's television credits include The Sound of Music LIVE!, Law and Order: SVU, and Jessica Jones, among others. Boyd directed Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2023 production of Some Enchanted Evening.

Dionne is from Irondale, AL, and holds a B.A. in Musical Theatre from UA. She recently performed in the international tour of Hair. Other professional credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, Ragtime, Working: The Musical, and Dreamgirls, among others. With Theatre Tuscaloosa, Dionne played Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence in the 2023 production of Sister Act.

"Every year the camp gets better and better with these incredible instructors and students," Turley said. "I cannot wait to see what new and exciting things this year's camp brings to our stage."

Project Broadway will meet June 10-14 in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, and a final performance will be offered to the public on Friday, June 14, at 6:00 p.m. Participants must be 13 to 19 years old by June 10. Enrollment is limited to a maximum of 40 participants. Tuition for Project Broadway is $300, which includes two tickets to the final performance and a participant t-shirt. A 10% early-bird discount is available until May 5. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

Registration and more information is now available at www.theatretusc.com or by calling the ticket office at 205.391.2277.

Theatre Tuscaloosa

Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit community theatre located on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa has been enriching the greater Tuscaloosa community since 1971 through quality theatrical productions and educational outreach.

