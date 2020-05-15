Monday Night At The E-Theater Seeks Original Works For New Play Reading Series

Monday Night at the e-Theater is seeking original plays of any length for a new play reading series.

Casts may be any size up to eight (8), however, smaller casts are preferred.

By submitting, you would be allowing us to read, record, and publish video to Facebook and other social media platforms. We know there is a lot of great work out there, and this is an opportunity to hear it read by experienced actors. Each reading will be followed by a Q&A with the playwright for feedback.

Submissions should be sent to: playwriting@theatrehsv.org

Monday Night at the e-Theater is the collaborative effort of five separate community theatre organizations in North Alabama, dedicated to keeping theatre alive while we are all shuttered. At each Monday reading, a different community theater will be featured, and donations will be collected for them to help keep theatre going throughout the region.

The first reading is scheduled on Monday, May 25 at 7:30 pm. We will continue each Monday after that for the foreseeable future.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

• A full copy of the script in a 12 point font, Times New Roman or Courier

• Character breakdown

• A brief description of the play (to be used for promotion)

• If possible, highlight any stage directions that you, as the playwright, feel MUST be read

• PDF format preferred

• Cover sheet including play title and playwright name and contact information





Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories

More Hot Stories For You