Hangout Music Festival Announces Debut Of Beach Vacation Packages For 2023 Edition

Hangout Music Festival, the quintessential beach vacation experience, announced the debut of Hangout Beach Vacation packages for its May 19-21 return to the picturesque coastline of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Hangout is a yearly beachfront escape for music fans, party people and travel lovers looking to leave winter behind them, put their toes in the sand, and kick back with their best friends. The festival has always been about creating the most carefree and memorable getaway possible, soundtracked by an industry-leading lineup with something for everyone. The 2022 lineup showcased pop superstars like Post Malone and Halsey, hip-hop giants Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow, and rising indie acts of the moment Chelsea Cutler and Still Woozy.

On sale December 2, the launch of Hangout Beach Vacation packages means attendees can spend less time searching for accommodations and more time dreaming of white sands, crystal clear water, and their favorite artists playing on the beach at sunset. Fans can pick from a range of housing options at every price point, from beachfront accommodations to convenient properties with suites and pools. It's the kind of plug-and-play energy that beach vacations are made of. An on-site host will take care of all guest needs from check-in to check-out, and a daily cleaning service is on call throughout the four-day stay for many of the accommodation options.

For those looking to flex, Hangout House has you covered. Located at the Phoenix All Suites, Hangout House is right alongside the festival footprint so you aren't missing a single minute of the Hangout experience. This includes majestic ocean views and a private festival entrance from Hangout House directly into the Surf Stage VIP with unlimited re-entry. Every suite at Hangout House also overlooks the Surf Stage where guests can catch the opening set from their balcony while enjoying a mimosa (or two) before hopping down to the festival. Hangout House packages will be available to purchase with either VIP or SUPER VIP tickets.

Those in the know will tell you that Hangout's SUPER VIP offering is the ultimate in festival luxury. Available as an upgraded ticket to all attendees, including those who select SUPER VIP when purchasing Beach Vacation packages, this ticket tier grants access to exclusive offerings like stage side hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar. All of this is added onto standard VIP offerings like stage side VIP swimming pools, priority festival entry, exclusive food and drink offerings, and more. SUPER VIP and VIP alike are the boujee beachside experience of a lifetime and it's all taken care of for you.

Hangout is more than just a festival, it's the feeling of leaving it all behind you, kicking back with your best friends and listening to amazing music on the beachfront in one of North America's most beautiful travel destinations. So give adulting a break and try paradise on for size. After all, you deserve it.