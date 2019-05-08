Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute The Fab Four To Headline 9th Annual Sheffield, AL Street Party

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will bring their world-class stage show to The 9th Annual Sheffield Street Party on Saturday, May 11th. The event kicks off at 6:00 pm with a VIP dinner, followed by hit '60s band The Tams at 7:00. The Fab Four will hit The Zoey Belles Stage, 300 Montgomery Ave. in Downtown Sheffield, at 8:30 pm, and the festivities will continue until 11:30.

The Fab Four's performance is a not-to-be-missed addition to Sheffield's annual event that will surprise, delight, and reignite Beatlemania for local Beatle fans.

Who Are The Fab Four?

A widely renowned troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians, The Fab Four offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't simply offer impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals. They also spark that Beatles Magic that transports their audiences right back to the 1960s.

The Fab Four's Well-Earned Reputation

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

And now that the band has added a second talented Brit named Adam Hastings to fill the John Lennon role -- in addition to popular Liverpool native Gavin Pring who plays George Harrison -- they've added yet another layer of authenticity to an already fine-tuned act that's ably supported by founding member Ardy Sarraf as Paul McCartney and long-time cast member Joe Bologna as Ringo Starr.

What Others Are Saying about The Fab Four

Kent Kotal at Forgotten Hits explains the group's precision this way: "There are LOTS of Beatles tribute bands out there ... and we've probably seen dozens of them over the years ... but we have NEVER seen a band SO dedicated to getting things right as these guy[s]. Every move, every mannerism, every little nuance ... the fun way they present the music on stage and the confidence they have in themselves to perform it flawlessly in the process."

This highly accurate portrayal of the Beatles is one big reason Sheffield Beatle fans will not want to miss this one-night-only local performance. A second reason: The band will be back on tour after this show and will likely not return to the area for quite some time.

Event Tickets & Information

Tickets for this event are available at Eventbrite.

For further details about this event, concertgoers may call DJP Events at (256) 810-3030 or find additional information about the band on The Fab Four website.

Photo Credit: Robert Kern





