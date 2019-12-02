December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Birmingham Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Birmingham:
Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Best Choreographer (local)
Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Best Director of a Musical (local)
Best Director of a Play (local)
Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Local Actor in a Play (local)
Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Local Actress in a Play (local)
Best Music Director (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play (local)
Best Poster Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)
Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Royzell Walker - SAVAGE - UAB 16%
Nic DiPrima - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 14%
Jack Burke - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Samford Theatre 10%
Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 26%
Sofia Theros - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Hueytown High School 12%
Brittney Welch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 11%
Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 16%
Rachel Simonne - THE CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 15%
Kelly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 14%
Jada Cato - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 22%
Molly Page - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 16%
Joey Lay - CATS - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%
Carton Bell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 22%
Stephen Tyler Davis - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 15%
Kelly Page and Molly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 14%
Carlton V. Bell - CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 31%
Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 20%
John Perine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 10%
Ryan Key - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 20%
James Seymour - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 18%
Erin Hisey - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 12%
Rodney Fomby - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 11%
Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 8%
Camilo Vega - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 7%
Damone Williams - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 16%
Terrance Campbell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 13%
Seth Williamson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 12%
Emory Berrey - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 10%
Sarah Quinn Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 7%
Sarah Crow - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 6%
Ava Claire Campbell - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre of Gadsden 14%
Brandy Townsend - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 10%
Kenya Stewart - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Birmingham Festival Theatre 9%
Ajia Penix - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 20%
Miriam Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 18%
Leslie Poss - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 15%
THE CHOIR BOY - BBRTC 15%
GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 12%
ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 11%
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 21%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 18%
THE CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 12%
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 28%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 23%
GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 18%
SAVAGE - UAB Theatre 22%
FREAKY FRIDAY - Samford University 18%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford School of the Arts 16%
Ashley Woods - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 22%
Hilary Blackwood and Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 20%
Wheeler Kincaid - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 18%
Tyler May - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 26%
Max Blevins - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 20%
THEO METZ - FREAKY FRIDAY - SAMFORD UNIVERSITY 14%
