Cloverdale Playhouse Discusses the Effects of the Health Crisis

The Montgomery Adviser has reported on the ways the health crisis is affecting the Cloverdale Playhouse.

Sarah Thornton, artistic director at the playhouse in Montgomery shared:

"It's heartbreaking... Our building's never quiet. It's very eerie and sad to go in there and see a set built, ready to go, and no bodies."

She continued to discuss the challenges that the pandemic has brought and whether presenting socially-distanced performances is feasible.

"It's not easy to do theater with social distancing," Thornton said. "The whole point is that a whole bunch of people come together in a space. Theaters are going to be the last ones to come back from this, I think."

