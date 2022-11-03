Broadway In Birmingham Presents HAMILTON- On Sale November 10!
HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre.
Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInBirmingham.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Tickets will be available for performances January 24-February 4, 2023.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49-$169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Birmingham engagement should be made through BroadwayInBirmingham.com."
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Please note: BroadwayInBirmingham.com, Ticketmaster.com and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10 a.m..
Theatre Tuscaloosa To Host & Enter Statewide Community Theatre Festival in November
November 2, 2022
Theatre Tuscaloosa and Shelton State Community College will host the Alabama Conference of Theatre's annual Community Theatre Festival (ACTFest) November 5-6 in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.
ANASTASIA is Now Playing at the BJCC Concert Hall
October 27, 2022
The American Theatre Guild will present the new Broadway musical ANASTASIA. This production will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage October 25–30, 2022.
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Month
October 17, 2022
Small Mouth Sounds comes to the Allen Bales Theatre next month. Performances run November 7-13, 2022. The production is directed by Ashley White.
THE IMAGINARY INVALID Comes to Marian Gallaway Theatre
October 10, 2022
THE IMAGINARY INVALID comes to Marian Gallaway Theatre beginning this week. Performances run October 12-14 & October 20-21 & 23, 2022. The production is directed by Kelley Schoger.