Birmingham's Big Brothers Big Sisters to Present A NIGHT OF BIG STARS

The program is now rescheduled as a virtual event on December 3 at 6pm.

Originally scheduled for March, the Birmingham area's Big Brothers Big Sisters program will keep the show going on for a virtual presentation of their Night of Big Stars event.

The program is now rescheduled as a virtual event on December 3 at 6pm.

Big Brothers Big Sisters shares, "For the ninth year in a row, Big Brothers Big Sisters invites you to an event that you won't soon forget! Littles in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program will VIRTUALLY take the stage and perform a one-of-a-kind-show. We'll have can't-miss auction packages that will have you feeling like a star! The best part of the event? Every dollar raised helps Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth."

Learn more about the event HERE.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships to help ignite the potential in their youth.

Shows View More Birmingham Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You