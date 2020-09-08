Bama Theatre Sells T-Shirts and Will Begin to Rent Out the Space to Gain Financial Support

The theatre will be able to be rented for birthday parties of all ages.

The Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa is continuing to find new ways to gain financial support during the health crisis, Tuscaloosa News reports.

The theatre has created new t-shirts, which feature the BAMA marquee on the front, along with its opening year, 1938, on the back. Shirts are available in both navy and black. They are $20 for sizes small, medium, large and extra-large, and $22 for 2XL and 3XL. To purchase a shirt, visit www.bamatheatre.org/bamatheatretees.

In addition, the theatre is launching Birthdays at the Bama, an opportunity for members of the community to rent out the facility to celebrate birthdays, while screening a favorite film. Those interested should contact the Bama's manager, Jason Armit, at 758-5195, ext. 5.

"We are happy to have new Bama Theatre T-shirts for sale, and a rare opportunity to have a socially distant birthday celebration at the Bama Theatre," said Sandy Wolfe, executive director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa. "These are both great ways to support the Arts Council during these difficult times. The community can also visit our website for additional ways to support our efforts through membership."

