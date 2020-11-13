BWW Blog: Samford Students in Professional Theatre

Emma Badger attributes much of her preparation to working in a professional environment to Samford.

Three Samford University theatre students were integral parts of The Fantasticks at Virginia Samford Theatre, one of Brimingham's regional theatres. While Samford University and Virginia Samford Theatre share part of their names, Virginia Samford Theatre is not affiliated with the university and is a professional theatre company in its own right. Emma Badger and Drew Fillinger graced the stage as Luisa and Matt, while Jenna Barnes did rigorous work backstage as the production's stage manager. In the following interview, Emma Badger, a senior Musical Theatre major, and Jenna Barnes, a senior Technical Theatre major, reflect on their experiences in The Fantasticks and share advice for those who wish to participate in professional theatre while still in school.

"Networking and being open to opportunity has truly helped carve my path to becoming a professional stage manager," says Jenna.

Jenna further states, "I wouldn't be where I am today without meeting people in the industry and making those connections. This can be greatly contributed to our professor Christian Specht, who always works hard not only to prepare us for the real world, but also to provide us with opportunities that act as stepping stones to where we want to go. In general, Samford has always supported all my [desire] to learn things and try different positions and roles. [Because of this,] I got the chance to find my niche and my true passion: stage management." Emma attributes much of her preparation to working in a professional environment to Samford.

Emma says, "Starting freshman year, we were already discussing career options, finances, how to organize your resume, and most importantly how to market yourself, and these are all things I've continued to develop over my time at Samford. [Also,] Samford runs its own productions in a very professional manner and holds high expectations for its student performers. My professors Chelsea Nicholson, Kristen Kenning, and Angela Yoon have been especially important influences in my performance technique and have all been major inspirations to me as powerful women and wonderful performers in their craft. It's really lucky to have a school that encourages you to audition for professional theaters in the area and is flexible with your schedule!" For Jenna Barnes, "the pressure is on [in] both the educational world and in the professional world but in completely different ways."

Jenna continues, "When stage managing at Samford the expectations are high, as I am working hand in hand with my professors whom I don't want to let down. [However,] there's also this safety net that exists, a fail safe in case I mess up, or make mistakes. In the professional world that net is gone. If you make mistakes there are more consequences for your actions. Now you're the one solving the problems on your own, you don't really have that helping hand behind you anymore. But what's truly refreshing about professional theatre is the fact that it is professional."

"In a professional setting, it's more of a shift to managing yourself and your time wisely, making sure you've got your act together," expresses Emma.

"I think that probably the biggest difference between the two is that in professional theatre, you don't have your professors there to remind you when you need to be off-book or make sure you come to rehearsal on time. But I always try to hold myself to a professional standard and get the work done, whether it's a professional production or not. I think once you've started developing your time-management skills and recognizing what helps you feel most prepared for rehearsals and performances, these things become more second-nature," as stated by Emma.

Jenna shares that, "having a professional gig under [her] belt is a confidence booster." "The Fantasticks [has] helped develop who I am as a Stage Manager. I think not only [has] my paperwork and style evolved, but also my confidence [has grown.] You learn a little bit more with every show you do, not only about the work, but about yourself too. That's the beauty of it, we never stop learning and growing. We are always evolving and that's the beauty of theatre too I think. Especially during COVID, there was a lot of problem solving that had to be done to not only appease producers, but also to make sure the cast, crew, and audience were safe at all times. I'm so grateful that I had such a supportive team behind me that understood the value of that. Now I can carry that knowledge with me from show to show," says Jenna. "The more experience you can get while still in school is very helpful in getting adjusted to "real world" acting and performance" explains Emma.

Emma further adds, "It's amazing to get the opportunity to perform professionally while still working towards my undergraduate degree! I think overall, the chance to perform in The Fantasticks and other professional shows have helped me establish my style and how I want to market myself as a performer. It's also been great confirmation for me that this career is both possible and enjoyable, which is important to know before you make the leap. These are great things to consider while still in undergrad!"

In regards to advice for other aspiring stage managers, Jenna states, "Never stop asking questions, learning, and experimenting."

"Don't expect to be this perfect stage manager the first time you try it either! [Also,] something I didn't think about was how much the look of your paperwork affects the respect you will get in the room from your artistic team. When you have clean, professional, and unique paperwork, it works wonders. Your paperwork is a direct reflection of who you are, so make it count. [Finally,] take advantage of every opportunity, and create opportunities when none are presented to you. Assistant stage manage any show you can; contact the stage managers you look up to. There's nothing stopping you from sending that one person you admire an email," as stated by Jenna.

Emma encourages aspiring performers stating, "College is one of the most optimal times to begin to establish yourself and start reaching out toward future possibilities." Emma further says, "Audition, audition, audition. Everywhere. And make connections! I think that for a while, I was afraid to branch outside my college bubble because I felt like I "wasn't ready yet" or "hadn't developed my skills enough" to start trying for professional roles. Something that I've finally realized is that you'll be developing your craft and growing as an actor for the rest of your life. So, recognize what you thrive at and what you need to work on, and move forward accordingly. Make a list of people and companies that you want to work with and start reaching out to them when the opportunity presents itself! Your professors can (and want to) help you with this. [Your professors and directors] have more personal connections to people in the field than you think. Don't feel stuck in doing what is comfortable to you just because it's what you've done before. And go to the practice room. Even when you don't want to."

Both Jenna Barnes and Emma Badger are extremely grateful for the opportunity Virginia Samford Theatre gave them.

Jenna Barnes exclaims, "A big thank you to Cathy Gilmore, President of Virginia Samford Theatre, for opening the doors and keeping theatre alive during these trying times!" Emma sums up her experience stating, "I'm just really thankful."

