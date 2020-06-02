ArtPlay Announces Virtual Summer Theater Camps for Kids

Article Pixel Jun. 2, 2020  

Kids can still enjoy summer theatre camps, just from the comfort of their own homes this summer via ArtPlay, according to the University of Alabama Birmingham.

ArtPlay is planning to use two popular musicals, Disney's Jungle Book Jr. and Frozen Jr., as the basis for its first two camps. For older students, the third camp will consist of musical theater master classes. Each day, campers will have the opportunity to participate in dance, music and acting classes, taught by local teaching artists.

For more information regarding the camps, along with enrollment options, visit ArtPlay's website HERE.


Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Birmingham Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lisa Collins Vidnovic to be Honored with Leadership Award by Greater Philadelphia Arts + Business Council
  • Philadelphia Makes History Today As America's First Diploma's In Circus Arts Awarded
  • Lend Your Voice To Community Matters At People's Light
  • Kimmel Cultural Campus Will Serve As Polling Location For Primary Election