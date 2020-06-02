ArtPlay Announces Virtual Summer Theater Camps for Kids

Kids can still enjoy summer theatre camps, just from the comfort of their own homes this summer via ArtPlay, according to the University of Alabama Birmingham.

ArtPlay is planning to use two popular musicals, Disney's Jungle Book Jr. and Frozen Jr., as the basis for its first two camps. For older students, the third camp will consist of musical theater master classes. Each day, campers will have the opportunity to participate in dance, music and acting classes, taught by local teaching artists.

For more information regarding the camps, along with enrollment options, visit ArtPlay's website HERE.

