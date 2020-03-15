Alabama Shakespeare Festival To Suspend Performances, Events

In the interest of public safety and in light of minute-by-minute changes related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including state of emergency announcements issued by President Trump, Governor Ivey, and Mayor Reed, as well as school and university closure plans, Alabama Shakespeare Festival will suspend performances following matinees on Sunday, March 15.

Cancellations will affect these activities, performances, and productions effective March 15:

Spring Break Camp, March 16-20

Alabama Story, March 19-22

Ruby, March 19-22

A Midsummer Night's Dream in the Shakespeare Garden, March 25-28

The Comedy of Errors, April 16-26

Currently, the following are postponed until further notice:

Stages, March 27-29

Special events and tours

ASF will continue to update patrons and ticket buyers on these and upcoming productions via email, our website at ASF.net/FAQ, our social media channels, and our media partners.

ASF asks patrons not to visit the Box Office in person to make ticket changes. Patrons should contact the ASF Box Office between noon and 5 p.m. (Central Time) Monday-Friday at 334-271-5353 or BoxOffice@asf.net to request a credit for a future performance, request a refund, or make a tax-deductible gift of their current ticket value.

The resulting cancellation of various public events will have very real financial consequences for theatres and theatre artists. Nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals' jobs and healthcare are at stake. Transferring your ticket to a donation or credit supports ASF during these uncertain times, and we appreciate your consideration. The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to cancelled performances:

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Credit your ticket value towards a future ASF performance

Request a refund

To make a tax-deductible gift of your current ticket value, request a credit for a future performance, or request a refund, please contact our Box Office between noon and 5 p.m. (Central Time) Monday-Friday at 334-271-5353 or BoxOffice@asf.net. Please do not visit the ASF Box Office in person. We appreciate your patience as our Box Office staff processes requests.





