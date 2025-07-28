Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - Haffway Comes to Botanique

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - Haffway is coming to Botanique in September. The performance is on 10 September.

Balancing folk songwriting, rock ‘n’ roll energy, raw instrumentation, and sonic wanderlust, the Seattle-based musicians comprising Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners—Mitch Cutts, Nic Haughn, and Jakob Ervin—draw inspiration from the friendship between them. What began as a high school passion project in Colorado Springs has quietly translated to billions of streams and packed crowds.

They have cultivated a signature style of their own across RMCM [2017], Solstice [2018], and Subliming [2019]. In 2023, the one-minute and 27-second intro to RMCM, “Evergreen,” caught fire on TikTok, and has since generated over half a billion Spotify streams, while the group has averaged north of 20 million monthly listeners on the platform.

“Lake Missoula” also piled up over 100 million Spotify streams. They’ve graced the bills of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Under The Big Sky, and Hinterland, collaborated with Mt. Joy and Caamp on new versions of Lake Missoula and Evergreen, and remained prolific with new singles “Signal Sender,” “Careful,” “Northstar,” and “Sierra Vista.” They conclude 2024 with their biggest tour yet, playing to sold out crowds coast to coast, and are in the middle of finishing their 4th LP. No matter what happens next, the friendship and the music go hand-in-hand for Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More