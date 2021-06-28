PHOENIX Will Be Performed at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in September

Phoenix will be performed at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen on September 4, 2021. Tickets go on sale on July 8.

The essence of fashion lies in its many contradictions. In an intimate light installation by Jan Versweyveld - through a series of live performances directed by Benjamin Abel Meirhaeghe - raw fragments of personal stories emerge.

These are stories of designers' deepest fears and desires. In this way, this performance hopes to capture the human and creative side of fashion, so central to our contemporary lives.

Direction: Benjamin Abel Meirhaeghe

Music: Heleen Van Haegenborgh

Sound design: Ruben Nachtergaele

Scenography: Jan Versweyveld, Bart van Merode, Roel Huisman

Production management: Laura Vanhoutte

Learn more at https://operaballet.be/en/programme/2021-2022/phoenix.