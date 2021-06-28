PHOENIX Will Be Performed at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in September
Tickets go on sale on July 8.
Phoenix will be performed at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen on September 4, 2021. Tickets go on sale on July 8.
The essence of fashion lies in its many contradictions. In an intimate light installation by Jan Versweyveld - through a series of live performances directed by Benjamin Abel Meirhaeghe - raw fragments of personal stories emerge.
These are stories of designers' deepest fears and desires. In this way, this performance hopes to capture the human and creative side of fashion, so central to our contemporary lives.
Direction: Benjamin Abel Meirhaeghe
Music: Heleen Van Haegenborgh
Sound design: Ruben Nachtergaele
Scenography: Jan Versweyveld, Bart van Merode, Roel Huisman
Production management: Laura Vanhoutte
Learn more at https://operaballet.be/en/programme/2021-2022/phoenix.