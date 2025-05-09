 tracking pixel
Luigi Nono’s INTOLLERANZA 1960 Returns to Ghent in May 2025

Performances run through May 18.

By: May. 09, 2025
Luigi Nono’s INTOLLERANZA 1960 Returns to Ghent in May 2025 Image
Opera Ballet Vlaanderen will revive Luigi Nono’s groundbreaking opera Intolleranza 1960 at the Opera Gent in Ghent, Belgium, from May 6 to May 18, 2025. This powerful production, directed by Benedikt von Peter and conducted by Stefan Klingele, immerses audiences in a visceral exploration of oppression, resistance, and human dignity.

Composed in the aftermath of World War II, Intolleranza 1960 follows the journey of a migrant worker confronting systemic violence and injustice. Nono's avant-garde score and politically charged libretto resonate deeply in today's socio-political climate, making this revival both poignant and relevant.

Experience this compelling opera that challenges and engages, offering a profound reflection on the enduring struggles for justice and humanity.

Tickets for Intolleranza 1960 are available through the Opera Ballet Vlaanderen's official channels.



