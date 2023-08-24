La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA Next Month

The event is set for 17 September.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month Photo 2 CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month
VERDI and LA SCALA Come to La Monnaie Next Month Photo 3 VERDI and LA SCALA Come to La Monnaie Next Month

La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA Next Month

La Monnaie will host a kids workshop For CASSANDRA in September. The event is set for 17 September.

A Trojan king, a daughter who can predict the future, a vengeful god … Cassandra is a brand-new opera that reinvigorates an ancient Greek myth. Ideal material for an artistic discovery, for young and old!

On Sunday 17 September, La Monnaie will invite the whole family to dive into the intriguing world of Cassandra. While you enjoy the opera in our Main Auditorium at 15:00, your (grand)children aged 6 to 12 can take part in a fun workshop full of song and dance. Afterwards, everyone will be able to exchange their experiences over a snack and a drink. A family outing to remember!




RELATED STORIES - Belgium

1
VERDI and LA SCALA Come to La Monnaie Next Month Photo
VERDI and LA SCALA Come to La Monnaie Next Month

La musique de Giuseppe Verdi regorge de moments d’une beauté à vous donner la chair de poule ! Et le célébrissime chœur des esclaves « Va, pensiero » de Nabucco est loin d’être le seul exemple. 

2
CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month Photo
CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Sandra divides her time between her research into the melting ice caps and stand-up comedy. Concerned about her recent studies into the impact of human activity on the environment, she wants to use humour to raise awareness. But people around her are sceptical, as is her own family. Just as Cassandra predicted the fall of Troy without being heard, Sandra predicts the imminent approach of a terrible tragedy but no one is listening… 

3
INSIDE THE MUSIC Comes to La Monnaie Next Month Photo
INSIDE THE MUSIC Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Pendant un quart de siècle, Bernard Foccroulle a été successivement directeur de la Monnaie et du Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. Depuis cinquante ans, il se dévoue inconditionnellement aux mystères et aux révélations de la musique. Une vie d’émerveillement et d’engagement ayant façonné le regard qu’il porte sur notre monde derrière ses lunettes rondes.

4
La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA in September Photo
La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA in September

On Sunday 17 September, La Monnaie will invite the whole family to dive into the intriguing world of Cassandra. Learn more about the upcoming event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Belgium SHOWS

Recommended For You