La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA Next Month

La Monnaie will host a kids workshop For CASSANDRA in September. The event is set for 17 September.

A Trojan king, a daughter who can predict the future, a vengeful god … Cassandra is a brand-new opera that reinvigorates an ancient Greek myth. Ideal material for an artistic discovery, for young and old!

On Sunday 17 September, La Monnaie will invite the whole family to dive into the intriguing world of Cassandra. While you enjoy the opera in our Main Auditorium at 15:00, your (grand)children aged 6 to 12 can take part in a fun workshop full of song and dance. Afterwards, everyone will be able to exchange their experiences over a snack and a drink. A family outing to remember!