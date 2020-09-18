KVS and La Monnaie / De Munt Announces Fall Programme
The lineup includes well-established artists such as Lisbeth Gruwez, Moya Michael and Wim Vandekeybus, as well as up-and-coming talent.
Learn more about all upcoming productions at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1779-dance-at-kvs.
Just As Long As You Are There
Nadine Baboy, Briana Stuart, Vitamina, Sarah Deppe & Alex Akuete
15.9.2020 & 17.9.2020 - 14:00, 17:00 & 20:00
KVS BACK SQUARE
Coloured Swan 3: Harriet's Remix
Moya Michael/ Kosmonaut & KVS
24.9.2020 & 25.9.2020 - 19:00, 20:00 & 21:00
KVS BOX
Piano Works Debussy
Voetvolk/ Lisbeth Gruwez & Claire Chevallier/ KVS
2, 3, 4, 7, 9 & 10.10.2020 - 20:00
KVS BOL
Ice
Bahar Temiz / Platform 0090
8, 9 & 10.10.2020 - 20:30
10.10.2020 - 16:00
KVS BOX
Hands Do Not Touch Your Precious Me
Wim Vandekeybus / Ultima Vez
21 & 22, 25 > 28.11.2020 - 20:00
24.11.2020 - 19:00
KVS BOL
Désintégration Culturelle
Nadine Baboy
26.11.2020 - 12:30 & 20:30
27 & 28.11.2020 - 20:30
KVS BOX