KVS and La Monnaie / De Munt Announces Fall Programme

This autumn, La Monnaie/De Munt's Troika partner KVS offers a wide array of dance performances, from well-established artists such as Lisbeth Gruwez, Moya Michael and Wim Vandekeybus, as well as up-and-coming talent from here and abroad.

Learn more about all upcoming productions at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1779-dance-at-kvs.

Just As Long As You Are There

Nadine Baboy, Briana Stuart, Vitamina, Sarah Deppe & Alex Akuete

15.9.2020 & 17.9.2020 - 14:00, 17:00 & 20:00

KVS BACK SQUARE

Coloured Swan 3: Harriet's Remix

Moya Michael/ Kosmonaut & KVS

24.9.2020 & 25.9.2020 - 19:00, 20:00 & 21:00

KVS BOX

Piano Works Debussy

Voetvolk/ Lisbeth Gruwez & Claire Chevallier/ KVS

2, 3, 4, 7, 9 & 10.10.2020 - 20:00

KVS BOL

Ice

Bahar Temiz / Platform 0090

8, 9 & 10.10.2020 - 20:30

10.10.2020 - 16:00

KVS BOX

Hands Do Not Touch Your Precious Me

Wim Vandekeybus / Ultima Vez

21 & 22, 25 > 28.11.2020 - 20:00

24.11.2020 - 19:00

KVS BOL

Désintégration Culturelle

Nadine Baboy

26.11.2020 - 12:30 & 20:30

27 & 28.11.2020 - 20:30

KVS BOX

