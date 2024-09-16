Hans/Jean Arp & Sophie Taeuber-Arp Opens at Bozar This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bozar dedicates a major exhibition to one of the most important artist couples: Hans/Jean Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp, two central figures of 20th-century abstract art. Throughout their careers, both artists challenged the hierarchies between the applied and fine arts. The diversity of their work – which includes painting, sculpture, textiles, design and literature – keeps them relevant to this day.



Not only are their individual artistic creations remarkable, but also the works they realised together, from their first meeting in 1915 until Taeuber-Arp's early death in 1943. This exhibition is a unique opportunity to discover Sophie Taeuber-Arp's colourful and geometric abstract work alongside Hans/Jean Arp's biomorphic forms, collages and sculptures.



The exhibition shows a rich overview, from the artists' first meeting in 1915 to Sophie Taeuber-Arp's untimely death in 1943. More than 250 pieces (230 paintings, sculptures, collages, drawings, textile works, jewelry, reliefs; 70 photographs, books, archive documents...) from prestigious public institutions as well as private collections from all over the world are brought together at Bozar.

Curated by Bozar & Walburga Krupp, one of the leading experts on the life and work of Sophie Taeuber-Arp. She co-curated the exhibition 'Sophie Taeuber-Arp: Living Abstraction' at Kunstmuseum Basel, Tate Modern in London and MoMA in New York in 2021-2022.

After Bozar, the exhibition will travel on to Henie Onstad Kunstsenter, Høvikodden (near Oslo) in Norway, where it will be on show from 20 February to 11 May 2025.

