FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Performances run through 14 May 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.

Composer Robert Schumann flipped through Goethe's masterpiece and captured the essence in seven iconic scenes, navigating between opera and oratorio. According to conductor Philippe Herreweghe, these Szenen aus Goethes Faust beg for a staging. Enter: film director Julian Rosefeldt and choreographer Femke Gyselinck. Together they capture the Faustian condition in image and movement.

Performances run 28 October - 14 May 2023.




MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in May

Mahlers Vierde Symfonie voert ons van prille levenservaring helemaal terug naar de oorspronkelijke, kinderlijke onschuld. 'Rendering' is, in de eigen woorden van Berio, een 'recompositie' van schetsen en ontwerpen voor het werk dat Franz Schubert bij zijn dood als torso naliet.
ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.
ERNANI is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Performances run through 22 January.

MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in May
January 23, 2023

Mahlers Vierde Symfonie voert ons van prille levenservaring helemaal terug naar de oorspronkelijke, kinderlijke onschuld. 'Rendering' is, in de eigen woorden van Berio, een ‘recompositie’ van schetsen en ontwerpen voor het werk dat Franz Schubert bij zijn dood als torso naliet.
ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
January 20, 2023

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
January 12, 2023

Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.
ERNANI is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
January 3, 2023

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Performances run through 22 January.
Award Winning Akram Khan Returns to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen With New Production CREATURE
December 22, 2022

Following the success of Kaash and Giselle, award winning choreographer Akram Khan is returning to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen with a new full-length production, Creature. Once again he is working with composer Vincenzo Lamagna and set designer Tim Yip, the team behind Giselle. In this new ballet, Khan holds up a mirror to us about the hubris of humanity.
