COCO & CLAIR CLAIR - RAVEN ARTSON Come to Botanique

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coco & Clair Clair - Raven Artson comes to Botanique on 22 March. Coco & Clair Clair joke that if their debut album, 2021’s Sexy, was a baby boy, then their forthcoming album Girlis, well, a baby girl. The Atlanta-based duo, who mix hip hop with lo fi dream pop and glimmering electronic production, have gained acclaim over the last few years for their effortless charm and winking braggadocio. They coolly dismiss the boring men who want to date them, talk shit about people who copy them, and luxuriate in being the life of theparty.

That kind of unfiltered confidence is often associated with male musicians, but Coco &Clair Clair’s music is also lush, vulnerable, and intimate. OnGirl, they push that tension between stereotypically male and stereotypically female attributes further than ever before, with newly confessional lyrics, polished production, and the same verve that has always defined their work.Girlis a thrilling, poignant album that shows just how multifaceted girlhood and femininity can be.

While working on the album, Coco & Clair Clair were touring the country, experiencing the soft glow of new romantic relationships, and listening to music that exuded feminine vibrancy: LanaDel Rey, Brandy, Milky, Madonna, and Saint Etienne were all big influences onGirl. They leaned into these varied emotional experiences and wrote songs that were newly candid without sacrificing their sense of charisma.

Take opener “Martini” for example: The song begins immersed in the loneliness and worthlessness you often feel after encountering someone who hurt you in the past. But before long, Coco’s verse flips the narrative. “Why the fuck is my f-ing name in your mouth?/ If our songs are so shit then why the free clout?” she raps gracefully over a beat that glides and twists. Together, the two parts of the track paint a nuanced portrait of how self esteem can ebb and grow again.

Comments