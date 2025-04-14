CHARLES Comes to Botanique This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Charles is coming to Botanique this month. The performance is set for 19 April.

"Charles" is the stage name of Charlotte Foret. Her debut single, "Wasted Time," is perfect for haunting our after-parties. It offers an autobiographical glimpse into her nights, exploring themes that are both personal and universal. The young singer captures the nightlife of Generation Z, who often choose to be bored and pretend to have fun instead of truly letting go and enjoying life.

Much like Charles, "Wasted Time" is a mix of light and dark, constantly shifting between melancholic and playful, sweet and biting. It skillfully blurs the lines, changing styles and looks, always reinventing itself from a shadowy brunette to an angelic blonde.

Comments