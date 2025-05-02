Azealia Banks Comes to Botanique This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Les Nuits Botanique are welcoming the celebrated rapper, enfant terrible and queer icon, Azealia Banks, for the first time in Belgium since 2014.

Azealia Banks is a New York based artist, singer, rapper and songwriter whose style consists of a blend of pop, house-rap, hip-hop and dance. She is best known for her experimental style and cultural presence online. She has gained a reputation around the globe for her high-energy performances and incredible stage presence. In 2012, she became a global sensation with her first hit single “212” which originally appeared on her first EP, “1991” and again on her breakthrough album Broke with Expensive Taste. Since then, Banks has released three successful studio albums and several eps, earning her a position as a groundbreaking female artist and prominent figure within contemporary music garnering well over one billion streams.

Aside from being a groundbreaking artist, Azealia is the creator and owner of CheapyXO, her own brand of skin care products, remedies and clothing.

Coming off 2024’s Sold Out UK tour Azealia returns to Europe in Spring 2025.

